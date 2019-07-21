CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019

421 FPUS51 KALY 210841

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

CTZ001-212015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ013-212015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Humid with lows around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

