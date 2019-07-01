CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 30, 2019
_____
120 FPUS51 KALY 010731
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 010730
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
330 AM EDT Mon Jul 1 2019
CTZ001-012000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
330 AM EDT Mon Jul 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-012000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
330 AM EDT Mon Jul 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
