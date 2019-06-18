CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 17, 2019

_____

216 FPUS51 KALY 180732

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 180730

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019

CTZ001-182000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

CTZ013-182000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

330 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

_____

