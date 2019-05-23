CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

124 FPUS51 KALY 230754

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230752

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

352 AM EDT Thu May 23 2019

CTZ001-232000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

352 AM EDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. Chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-232000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

352 AM EDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. Chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

