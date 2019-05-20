CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019

562 FPUS51 KALY 200802

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200800

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

CTZ001-202000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-202000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

