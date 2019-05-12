CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019

_____

495 FPUS51 KALY 120840

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

440 AM EDT Sun May 12 2019

CTZ001-122015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

440 AM EDT Sun May 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around

50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ013-122015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

440 AM EDT Sun May 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around

40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather