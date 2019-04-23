CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019

_____

636 FPUS51 KALY 230830

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230828

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

428 AM EDT Tue Apr 23 2019

CTZ001-232000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

428 AM EDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ013-232000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

428 AM EDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather