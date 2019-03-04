CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019

829 FPUS51 KALY 040523

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 040522

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1222 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

CTZ001-040900-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1222 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

CTZ013-040900-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1222 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 14.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

