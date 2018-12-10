CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
_____
401 FPUS51 KALY 102028
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
327 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018
CTZ001-110900-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
327 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph
this evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows
around 30.
$$
CTZ013-110900-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
327 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph
this evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather