CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018
_____
127 FPUS51 KALY 230809
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018
CTZ001-232100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ013-232100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around
40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain
showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs around 40.
$$
_____
