CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018

127 FPUS51 KALY 230809

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

CTZ001-232100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ013-232100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around

40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 40.

