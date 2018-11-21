CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

660 FPUS51 KALY 210823

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

320 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

CTZ001-212100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

320 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 18.

Northwest winds around 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

CTZ013-212100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

320 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

