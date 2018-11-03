CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

348 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

