CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
756 FPUS51 KALY 022018
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
CTZ001-030800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows around
40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ013-030800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with
highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in
the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
