CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

_____

130 FPUS51 KALY 291036

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

636 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

CTZ001-292015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

636 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-292015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

636 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

