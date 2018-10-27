CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018

427 FPUS51 KALY 271511

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

CTZ001-272000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ013-272000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

