CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018
_____
809 FPUS51 KALY 270231
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1031 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
CTZ001-270815-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1031 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or sleet in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ013-270815-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1031 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
