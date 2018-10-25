CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

800 FPUS51 KALY 250455

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1253 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

CTZ001-250800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1254 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ013-250800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1254 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

