CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018

_____

374 FPUS51 KALY 221017

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

CTZ001-222000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-222000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

