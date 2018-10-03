CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
_____
959 FPUS51 KALY 031032
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
631 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
CTZ001-032000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
631 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ013-032000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
631 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
