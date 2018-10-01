CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018
267 FPUS51 KALY 010440
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1238 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
CTZ001-010800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1238 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-010800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1238 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
