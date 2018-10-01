CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1238 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1238 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1238 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

