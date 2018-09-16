CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

488 FPUS51 KALY 161657

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1257 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

CTZ001-162015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1257 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-162015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1257 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

