CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018
536 FPUS51 KALY 150454
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1252 AM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018
CTZ001-150800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1252 AM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
CTZ013-150800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1252 AM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Light
and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
