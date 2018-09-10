CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. More humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. More humid with highs
around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
