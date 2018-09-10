CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

107 FPUS51 KALY 102302

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

CTZ001-110800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. More humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-110800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. More humid with highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather