CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

349 FPUS51 KALY 020152

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

CTZ001-020800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ013-020800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

