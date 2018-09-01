CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018

175 FPUS51 KALY 010508

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

CTZ001-010815-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ013-010815-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

