CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

CTZ001-282045-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ013-282045-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

