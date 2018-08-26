CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s.

