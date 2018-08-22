CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

_____

536 FPUS51 KALY 220754

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

CTZ001-222015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ013-222015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

