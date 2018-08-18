CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

568 FPUS51 KALY 181026

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

CTZ001-182000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-182000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

