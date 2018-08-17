CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018
_____
932 FPUS51 KALY 171023
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
618 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018
CTZ001-172000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
618 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ013-172000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
618 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather