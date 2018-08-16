CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

790 FPUS51 KALY 161710

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

106 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

CTZ001-162000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

106 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

CTZ013-162000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

106 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

