CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

842 FPUS51 KALY 141039

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

637 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

CTZ001-142000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

637 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-142000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

637 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

