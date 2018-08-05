CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018

_____

300 FPUS51 KALY 050807

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

407 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

CTZ001-052015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

407 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-052015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

407 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather