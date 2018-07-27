CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
754 FPUS51 KALY 271412
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1011 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
CTZ001-272000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1011 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
CTZ013-272000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1011 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
