CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
441 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
441 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
441 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
