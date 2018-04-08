CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

541 FPUS51 KALY 080519

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

CTZ001-080800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-080800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

117 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

_____

