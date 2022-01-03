CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 39 55 47 57 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ301-031200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 35 55 44 58 / 0 0 20 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 54 42 57 / 0 0 20 0

Merced 33 54 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 32 54 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 33 54 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 31 55 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 31 55 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Lows

42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 33 54 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 33 54 41 57 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Lows

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 36 56 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 37 55 42 56 / 0 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog

after midnight. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 61. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 32 55 39 57 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 31 55 39 57 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 31 54 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 33 55 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in

the evening, then widespread frost and dense fog after midnight.

Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

41 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 60. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 32 54 37 55 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 32 54 37 55 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 33 54 37 55 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 31 54 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 31 54 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Widespread

dense fog and areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light

winds in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 54.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 35 54 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 34 54 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 54 42 57 / 0 0 20 0

Merced 33 54 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 32 54 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 33 54 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost through the night. Patchy dense

fog after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds in the evening

becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 31 56 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 32 57 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Patchy fog

through the night. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to

33. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Lows

37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 28 54 34 55 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 29 54 34 55 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 31 56 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 31 55 36 55 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 32 55 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 32 56 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the evening,

then widespread frost, dense fog and dense freezing fog after

midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 60. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 30 54 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 31 54 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 30 54 34 55 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog after

midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 33 53 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 33 53 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 33 54 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 35 54 38 54 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 32 54 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 35 54 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 35 54 38 54 / 0 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 39.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 39 55 44 55 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog after

midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds in the evening becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 36 56 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds in the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

44. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 33 54 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

46. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 34 55 39 54 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 33 56 39 55 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 34 54 39 54 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 31 49 37 51 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

33 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 30 52 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 27 47 31 49 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 59. Lows

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 35 52 40 54 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 36 54 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 33 49 35 49 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 38 53 40 53 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 35 48 39 51 / 0 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

45. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

36 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 28 46 29 46 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...

16 to 22 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 55 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 1 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Very windy. No snow accumulation. Highs 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

over higher elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to

60 mph in the morning increasing to 80 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings around 1 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers...

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers near the

crest. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 26 to 34 at

5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Breezy. No snow accumulation. Highs 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over

higher elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Not as cold. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at

5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...19 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 8 35 11 38 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 26 47 29 49 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 29 46 34 49 / 0 0 20 20

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 42 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 28 40 31 42 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 56.

Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 12 to 22. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight, Gusts up

to 45 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 25 to 35. Southwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 14 to 24.

Southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 60 mph

in the evening decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph in the evening shifting

to the west 25 to 30 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 75 mph in

the evening decreasing to 55 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 28 to 38. Over higher elevations,

west winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

21 to 31.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 18 31 21 36 / 0 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 19 35 21 36 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 18 39 24 41 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 22 41 23 43 / 0 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 29 at 5000 feet...

16 to 23 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs around 46 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

75 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

6 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows around 29 at

5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 85 mph in the evening

decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...35 to

42 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

around 4 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 54 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs around 56 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...24 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...18 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 26 50 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 27 41 28 41 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 3 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the morning increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up

to 75 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 70 mph in the evening decreasing to

45 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill

readings near zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at

8000 feet. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 19 40 19 42 / 0 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 24 to 33 at

5000 feet...17 to 26 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 17 48 19 47 / 0 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 38. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 28 41 29 38 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 28 53 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 29 53 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 30 54 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 44 to 52. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 32 48 34 44 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 24 49 31 46 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 32 51 36 49 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

50 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 33 51 35 51 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

49 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 34 51 34 46 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 25 53 27 49 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. Highs

55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 25 51 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 22 52 28 54 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 32. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 31 to 39. West winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 26 54 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 64. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 32 49 37 51 / 0 0 0 0

California City 22 53 31 55 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 18 52 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 20 56 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

