CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

577 FPUS56 KHNX 070601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-071100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds in the evening becoming

south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 49 62 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-071100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds in the evening becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

Highs 66 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 47 63 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-071100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the evening becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

49. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 61 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 62 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 62 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 62 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 45 63 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 47 64 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-071100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds in the evening becoming

east around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

51. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 44 62 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 45 62 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-071100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 63 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 50 62 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-071100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 49 64 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 49 64 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 47 64 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 49 64 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-071100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 47 62 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 46 61 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 46 62 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 46 62 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 47 62 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-071100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

51. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 48 62 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 48 62 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-071100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 61 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 62 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 62 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 62 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-071100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 47 64 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 47 63 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-071100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 45 62 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 45 62 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 47 62 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 47 61 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 46 61 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 48 62 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-071100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 48 63 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 47 63 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 46 63 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-071100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 46 61 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 45 60 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 47 62 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 60 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 47 62 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 46 60 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 48 60 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-071100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 60 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-071100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 52 60 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-071100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 47 60 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-071100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds in the evening becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 54.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 49 60 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 49 60 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 49 59 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-071100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds in the evening becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 57 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-071100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 38 60 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 39 55 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-071100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 49 61 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 47 62 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 44 55 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 50 59 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-071100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 47 55 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-071100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

48 to 55. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

50 to 56.

=

$$

CAZ322-071100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 38 54 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-071100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow...a

20 percent chance of snow near the crest. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow

level 6500 feet. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 45 to

51 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 21 43 14 46 / 20 0 0 0

Wawona 37 57 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 43 56 38 61 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-071100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 36 to 46.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 37 61 32 64 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-071100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 37 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 41 to 51.

=

$$

CAZ326-071100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 25 to

35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening, then chance

of snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the evening. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 31 42 26 46 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-071100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

35 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

39 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 31 42 29 46 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 33 47 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 34 49 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-071100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...28 to

35 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...44 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

around 41 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs around 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 39 at

5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows around 42 at

5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs around 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

45 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs around 67 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 41 60 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-071100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 42 to

47 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Chance of showers.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...

50 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 36 45 34 50 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-071100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

46 to 51 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

40 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow

showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

39 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 30 47 27 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-071100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 37 to 46 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

54 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 28 59 25 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-071100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 43 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 39 47 35 55 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 41 65 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 44 62 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 45 64 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-071100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 60 to 70.

=

$$

CAZ334-071100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55. West winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 41 47 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 39 52 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 42 55 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-071100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 47 56 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-071100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 40 50 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 32 56 29 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-071100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 67 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

71 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 49 74 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 47 76 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-071100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 48 65 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-071100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 70 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 51 66 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

California City 43 70 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 44 70 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 44 70 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

