CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ300-272300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. Lows

54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 70 57 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ301-272300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

48 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 70 52 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ302-272300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

46 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 68 49 70 / 0 0 0

Merced 69 50 72 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 67 47 71 / 0 0 0

Madera 67 47 72 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 69 47 73 / 0 0 0

Mendota 69 48 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ303-272300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 68 49 71 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 67 48 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ304-272300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 68 52 74 / 0 0 0

Avenal 68 55 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ305-272300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 69 50 74 / 0 0 0

Five Points 69 49 74 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 68 47 73 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 69 52 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ306-272300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 65 47 71 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 46 71 / 0 0 0

Sanger 65 47 72 / 0 0 0

Kerman 68 46 73 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 67 46 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ307-272300-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 66 51 73 / 0 0 0

Fresno 66 51 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ308-272300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 68 49 70 / 0 0 0

Merced 69 50 72 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 67 47 71 / 0 0 0

Madera 67 47 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ309-272300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 69 48 74 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 68 47 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ310-272300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73. Lows

45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 45 71 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 67 45 72 / 0 0 0

Wasco 67 46 73 / 0 0 0

Delano 66 47 72 / 0 0 0

McFarland 67 46 72 / 0 0 0

Shafter 68 47 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ311-272300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 68 47 73 / 0 0 0

Hanford 68 47 73 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 68 46 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ312-272300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72. Lows

45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 65 46 71 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 65 46 72 / 0 0 0

Visalia 67 47 72 / 0 0 0

Exeter 66 47 73 / 0 0 0

Tulare 66 47 72 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 47 73 / 0 0 0

Porterville 66 49 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ313-272300-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds in the

evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 66 56 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ314-272300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 67 52 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ315-272300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Lows

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 65 47 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ316-272300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73. Lows

49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 68 50 77 / 0 0 0

Lamont 68 49 75 / 0 0 0

Mettler 66 51 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ317-272300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

48 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 63 49 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ318-272300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 66 40 75 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 63 42 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ319-272300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 65 53 72 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 69 50 78 / 0 0 0

Springville 63 48 71 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 67 57 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ320-272300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 61 53 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ321-272300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70. Lows

51 to 56.

CAZ322-272300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 62 44 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ323-272300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 59 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to

50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 51 24 54 / 0 0 0

Wawona 67 41 72 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 67 48 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ324-272300-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 71 39 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ325-272300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

40 to 50.

CAZ326-272300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 50 35 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ327-272300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...51 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 36 55 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 55 37 62 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 57 39 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ328-272300-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...49 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...34 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...31 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...

28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42 at

5000 feet...28 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 66 46 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ329-272300-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 53 42 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ330-272300-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 55 33 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ331-272300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

50 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 66 31 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ332-272300-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

68 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

43 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 58 45 65 / 0 0 0

Kernville 73 47 81 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 73 50 81 / 0 0 0

Weldon 73 52 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ333-272300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

39 to 49.

CAZ334-272300-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 60 49 66 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 65 44 70 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 68 48 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ335-272300-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Highs

60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 65 54 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ336-272300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 48 65 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 65 38 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ337-272300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

46 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 75 54 80 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 76 52 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ338-272300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 70 52 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ339-272300-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs

73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 70 58 74 / 0 0 0

California City 72 49 78 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 72 47 78 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 73 47 78 / 0 0 0

