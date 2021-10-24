CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021

_____

264 FPUS56 KHNX 240701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ300-242300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

60. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 77. Lows

56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 67 58 60 / 80 100 100

=

$$

CAZ301-242300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 68 to

73. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 70 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 70 56 62 / 80 100 100

=

$$

CAZ302-242300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 66 to

72. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 52 to 57. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 66 55 60 / 90 100 100

Merced 69 57 62 / 80 100 100

Chowchilla 69 52 60 / 70 100 100

Madera 69 53 60 / 60 100 100

Firebaugh 72 53 62 / 60 100 100

Mendota 72 54 62 / 50 100 100

=

$$

CAZ303-242300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Breezy. Highs 65 to

70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows 51 to 56. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 68 54 60 / 80 100 100

Le Grand 68 53 60 / 80 100 100

=

$$

CAZ304-242300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 67 to 73. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 55 to 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

56. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 68 56 61 / 40 90 100

Avenal 70 57 62 / 30 80 100

=

$$

CAZ305-242300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 71 to 76. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 54 to 59. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 73 56 63 / 30 80 100

Five Points 73 55 63 / 40 90 100

NAS Lemoore 74 55 62 / 30 80 100

Kettleman City 74 58 64 / 20 80 100

=

$$

CAZ306-242300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 51 to 56. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

42 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 71 55 60 / 40 80 100

Kingsburg 71 53 60 / 40 80 100

Sanger 69 52 59 / 50 90 100

Kerman 72 52 61 / 50 90 100

Caruthers 72 54 60 / 40 90 100

=

$$

CAZ307-242300-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 53 to 58. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

42 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

52. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 69 56 59 / 50 90 100

Fresno 69 56 60 / 50 90 100

=

$$

CAZ308-242300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 76. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 55 to 60.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

56. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 66 55 60 / 90 100 100

Merced 69 57 62 / 80 100 100

Chowchilla 69 52 60 / 70 100 100

Madera 69 53 60 / 60 100 100

=

$$

CAZ309-242300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 52 to 58. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

52. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 76 55 65 / 0 60 100

Buttonwillow 77 53 64 / 0 50 100

=

$$

CAZ310-242300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

50. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 74 53 62 / 0 60 100

Allensworth 74 53 62 / 0 50 100

Wasco 75 53 61 / 0 40 100

Delano 74 54 60 / 0 50 100

McFarland 74 54 60 / 0 40 100

Shafter 75 55 62 / 0 40 100

=

$$

CAZ311-242300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 52 to 57.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

50. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 73 56 62 / 30 80 100

Hanford 74 57 62 / 30 80 100

Corcoran 74 55 62 / 20 70 100

=

$$

CAZ312-242300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 68 to 73. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 51 to 56.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

49. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76. Lows

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 69 53 59 / 40 80 100

Dinuba 69 52 59 / 40 80 100

Visalia 72 55 61 / 30 70 100

Exeter 71 54 60 / 30 70 100

Tulare 72 55 60 / 20 70 100

Lindsay 72 53 60 / 20 60 100

Porterville 72 56 60 / 20 50 100

=

$$

CAZ313-242300-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 60.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 61 to 66. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

56. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 74 60 62 / 0 50 100

=

$$

CAZ314-242300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. East winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 52 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 75 58 62 / 0 30 100

=

$$

CAZ315-242300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs 57 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 76. Lows

47 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 73 54 60 / 0 40 100

=

$$

CAZ316-242300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 52 to 58.

Light winds in the evening becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 75 55 65 / 0 30 100

Lamont 75 54 65 / 0 30 100

Mettler 73 55 63 / 0 30 100

=

$$

CAZ317-242300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Breezy. Highs 61 to

67. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows 49 to 55. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

40 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67.

Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

49 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 48 51 / 90 100 100

=

$$

CAZ318-242300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers, windy. Lows 38 to 48. South winds 25 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 61 40 54 / 80 100 100

Bass Lake 56 40 50 / 90 100 100

=

$$

CAZ319-242300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 63 to

71.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

54. Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 76. Lows

51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 55 57 / 70 90 100

Three Rivers 71 53 62 / 30 70 100

Springville 66 51 56 / 20 50 100

Tule River Reservation 71 56 60 / 0 40 100

=

$$

CAZ320-242300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 54 to

64.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 60 50 52 / 70 90 100

=

$$

CAZ321-242300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

53 to 59.

=

$$

CAZ322-242300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 59 42 49 / 20 50 100

=

$$

CAZ323-242300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 8000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning. Near the crest, snow

showers. Showers, windy. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers...showers near the crest. Very windy. Snow

accumulation up to 19 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows

33 to 40 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. South winds 30 to

45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Showers, windy. Snow accumulation up to

22 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation up to 50 inches. Lows 24 to 34 at

5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 43 21 36 / 90 90 100

Wawona 55 36 50 / 90 100 100

Hetch Hetchy 56 42 51 / 100 100 100

=

$$

CAZ324-242300-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 43. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 35 56 / 90 100 100

=

$$

CAZ325-242300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows 27 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

43 to 53.

=

$$

CAZ326-242300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 8000 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Near the crest,

snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers near the crest. Showers. Very windy. Snow

accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows

24 to 34. South winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

55 mph. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 75 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Showers. Very windy. Snow accumulation up

to 18 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 70 mph in the morning decreasing to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation up to 39 inches. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

36. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 41 32 36 / 80 90 100

=

$$

CAZ327-242300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 8000 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Showers likely.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Windy. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Showers, windy. Snow accumulation up to

14 inches. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

up to 22 inches. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 65 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 42 32 34 / 80 90 100

Shaver Lake 48 34 41 / 80 90 100

Lake Wishon 48 35 42 / 60 90 100

=

$$

CAZ328-242300-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 8000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

Chance of showers. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around

59 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Near the crest, snow showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers after midnight. Very windy. Snow accumulation

up to 6 inches. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

75 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Showers. Very windy. Snow accumulation up

to 14 inches. Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the morning. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

30 to 40 mph, Gusts up to 70 mph in the morning decreasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

up to 22 inches. Lows around 28 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 61 43 53 / 50 70 100

=

$$

CAZ329-242300-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 8000 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 52 to

57 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

15 inches. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46 at

5000 feet...26 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 67 at

5000 feet...48 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 48 36 42 / 50 80 100

=

$$

CAZ330-242300-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 8000 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, slight

chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Near the crest, chance of showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

39 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Near the crest, showers in the morning. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph in the morning shifting

to the west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 70 mph in

the morning decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Showers,

Southwest winds around 25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to 45 mph

in the morning. Snow showers. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

10 inches. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

up to 14 inches. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 64 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 49 32 41 / 40 70 100

=

$$

CAZ331-242300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 8000 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs

47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

up to 13 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 32 to

41 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 63 33 52 / 0 40 100

=

$$

CAZ332-242300-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs 64 to 72. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 52.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 40 to

46. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 70 to

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 54 43 44 / 0 30 100

Kernville 71 49 60 / 0 30 90

Lake Isabella 71 49 60 / 0 20 90

Weldon 70 49 57 / 0 20 90

=

$$

CAZ333-242300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs 56 to 66. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level above 6000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. No snow accumulation. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 53.

=

$$

CAZ334-242300-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 57 to 67. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 42 to

52. South winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 60 47 49 / 0 30 100

Tehachapi 63 45 51 / 0 20 100

Twin Oaks 66 46 55 / 0 20 90

=

$$

CAZ335-242300-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs

58 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 45 to

55. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy. Highs 48 to 58. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 70 55 60 / 0 30 100

=

$$

CAZ336-242300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs

59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 43 to

53. South winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy. Highs 47 to 57. South winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 61 46 48 / 0 40 100

Frazier Park 66 38 51 / 0 30 100

=

$$

CAZ337-242300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 72 to 79. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs 57 to 65. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows

40 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

69 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

73 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 77 55 62 / 0 0 90

Ridgecrest 79 53 63 / 0 0 80

=

$$

CAZ338-242300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs 63 to 73. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows

39 to 48. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 73 53 57 / 0 0 90

=

$$

CAZ339-242300-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 77. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs 57 to 63. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows

42 to 47. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 73 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 71 55 57 / 0 0 90

California City 75 51 60 / 0 0 90

Edwards AFB 74 52 61 / 0 0 90

Rosamond 74 50 60 / 0 0 90

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather