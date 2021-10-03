CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 2, 2021

447 FPUS56 KHNX 030601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-031100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 67 91 67 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-031100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

52 to 61. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 93 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-031100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

50 to 58. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 91 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 54 93 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 92 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 92 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 54 93 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 55 93 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-031100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

51 to 59. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 55 92 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 54 92 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-031100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

59 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 92 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 66 92 68 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-031100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

55 to 61. Light winds in the evening becoming west up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 94 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 56 94 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 55 93 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 94 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-031100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 55 91 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 53 91 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 91 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 52 92 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 52 92 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-031100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

56 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 59 92 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 59 92 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-031100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

56 to 65. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 51 to 58. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 91 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 54 93 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 92 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 92 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-031100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

57 to 62. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 61. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to 55. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 93 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 57 93 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-031100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 59. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 69 to 74. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 91 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 54 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 55 91 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 56 91 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 57 91 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 57 92 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-031100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 52. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 55 92 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 52 93 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 54 92 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-031100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 52 to 60. Light winds in the evening becoming southeast up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 54 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 54 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 53 92 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 57 91 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 56 91 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 57 91 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 60 91 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-031100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 91 70 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-031100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 56 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening shifting to the

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 69 to

74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 64 91 67 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-031100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 55 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to

73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 57 90 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-031100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds in the evening becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 69 to

74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 60 93 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 60 92 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 63 90 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-031100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 70 to 76. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 47 to 55. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 86 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-031100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 49 89 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 51 85 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-031100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 48 to 57. Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 91 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 60 92 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 60 86 62 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 67 90 69 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-031100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 65 86 66 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

CAZ321-031100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 67 to

72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

64 to 69.

CAZ322-031100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 47 to

55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 57 to 67. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 52 78 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-031100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Near the crest,

haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

43 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 53 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 27 68 25 65 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 49 84 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 56 85 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-031100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 50 to 60.

Light winds in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 45 91 45 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-031100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

CAZ326-031100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 42 68 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-031100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...54 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Slight chance of snow in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...45 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

40 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 46 66 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 46 74 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 47 72 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-031100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows around 51 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52 at 5000 feet...39 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 76 at 5000 feet...60 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 49 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to

74 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Slight chance of snow in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...30 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 54 83 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-031100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

48 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 52 72 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-031100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to

71 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 40 69 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-031100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 39 83 41 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-031100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to 62. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

48 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 75 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 54 88 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 57 90 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 57 88 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-031100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

CAZ334-031100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 79 61 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 48 81 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 49 84 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-031100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

53 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 66 89 69 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-031100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 56 75 58 73 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 81 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-031100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 91. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

70 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 60 90 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 57 91 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-031100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 58 88 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-031100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 63 85 66 83 / 0 0 0 0

California City 54 89 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 51 89 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 54 90 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

