CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Labor Day, Monday night, and Tuesday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 107. Lows

74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 103 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 73 103 78 105 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 70 99 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 99 to 104.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

62 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows

58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 101 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 102 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 101 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 99 to 104.

Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 99 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 101 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 101 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 61 102 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 104.

Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 104 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 65 103 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 103 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 71 104 74 106 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 61 102 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 62 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 65 102 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 63 103 66 105 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 65 103 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 76. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 71 102 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 69 103 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 68 103 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 64 103 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 63 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 65 102 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 102 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 75. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

90 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 102 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 62 101 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 66 102 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 65 101 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 101 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 69 101 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73. Highs

92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 101 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 65 102 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 68 104 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 102 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 68 103 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78.

Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

90 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 66 102 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 66 103 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 68 to 78.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 101 79 102 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 73 102 76 102 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 70 102 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 69 103 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 71 100 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 77. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 96 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 59 100 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 76 97 77 99 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 69 to 77.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 71 105 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 71 98 73 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 77 101 79 102 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the crest, haze in the evening. Haze after midnight.

Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 86 to 93 at

5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 61 to

71 at 5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 88 to 95 at

5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 61 to

71 at 5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 103 56 104 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 37 80 38 81 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 59 95 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 52 79 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 61 96 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 66 96 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 86 to 92 at

5000 feet...75 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 93 at

5000 feet...77 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 78 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 56 86 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 58 85 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to

70 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 84 to 94 at

5000 feet...74 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 85 to 95 at

5000 feet...75 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95 at

5000 feet...75 to 85 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 65 96 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 62 84 64 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 51 82 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 61 91 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 49 95 51 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows 59 to 69.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 96 at

5000 feet...77 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to

72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

93 to 98 at 5000 feet...78 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97 at 5000 feet...78 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 63 87 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 66 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 69 103 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 69 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 63 to 73.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.

Haze after midnight. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 67 90 68 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 94 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 58 97 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 66 86 66 86 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 56 95 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 75 98 77 99 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

68 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 108. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 71 to 79. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

100 to 110. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 74 106 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 71 107 74 108 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows

65 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 97 to 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.

Haze after midnight. Lows 68 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 98 to 108. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 108.

Lows 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 100 77 101 / 0 0 0 0

California City 66 104 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 72 103 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 66 105 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 106 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

