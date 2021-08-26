CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

943 FPUS56 KHNX 260701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-262300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

90 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 96 68 100 / 0 0 0

Avenal 96 71 100 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 91 67 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-262300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 93 64 98 / 0 0 0

Mendota 94 61 98 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 93 61 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-262300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 91 61 95 / 0 0 0

Merced 93 61 98 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 93 59 97 / 0 0 0

Madera 93 60 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-262300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 96 65 100 / 0 0 0

Five Points 96 64 100 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 95 63 99 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 97 69 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-262300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs

92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 93 59 97 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 94 60 98 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 95 64 98 / 0 0 0

Hanford 96 59 100 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 95 64 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-262300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 94 67 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 95 67 99 / 0 0 0

Fresno 95 67 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 95 63 98 / 0 0 0

Reedley 93 61 97 / 0 0 0

Selma 94 64 98 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 94 61 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-262300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 94 61 97 / 0 0 0

Visalia 93 60 97 / 0 0 0

Exeter 94 64 97 / 0 0 0

Tulare 94 64 97 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 93 64 97 / 0 0 0

Porterville 93 66 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-262300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

Highs 94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 94 64 98 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 95 63 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-262300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 97 66 101 / 0 0 0

Wasco 95 64 99 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 96 66 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-262300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

Highs 92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 93 64 98 / 0 0 0

McFarland 94 64 99 / 0 0 0

Shafter 95 64 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-262300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 93 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 94 72 99 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 94 70 98 / 0 0 0

Arvin 95 66 99 / 0 0 0

Lamont 95 66 99 / 0 0 0

Mettler 92 68 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-262300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 88 66 92 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 93 57 96 / 0 0 0

Auberry 89 70 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-262300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 96 69 100 / 0 0 0

Springville 89 68 94 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 93 72 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-262300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 79 to 87 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to

67 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...

66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 96 54 100 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 74 37 78 / 0 0 0

Wawona 88 57 93 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 75 50 79 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 88 58 92 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 90 63 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-262300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...

69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 71 53 75 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 78 53 82 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 78 56 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-262300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Near the crest, haze and areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to

66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 90 62 94 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 75 58 80 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 75 50 80 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 82 58 88 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 88 48 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-262300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...

56 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 91 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Highs 87 to 95 at

5000 feet...72 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 78 58 83 / 0 0 0

Kernville 94 64 99 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 94 67 99 / 0 0 0

Weldon 94 65 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-262300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Breezy. Lows

57 to 67. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96.

Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 81 60 86 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 85 56 91 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 88 53 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-262300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 79 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 79 59 83 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 87 51 92 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 91 70 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-262300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

94 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs 99 to

108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 101 71 104 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 103 68 105 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-262300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 92 to 102. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 62 to 70. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 77.

Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

66 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 96 70 98 / 0 0 0

California City 100 64 102 / 0 0 0

Mojave 98 67 101 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 101 63 101 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 101 64 102 / 0 0 0

