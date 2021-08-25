CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 96. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 61 94 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 94 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 60 85 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 92. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 56 to

62. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 58 89 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 57 91 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 56 89 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 86 to 92. Light

winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 55 to

63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 87 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 59 89 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 56 90 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 57 90 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to 63.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 94 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 94 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 93 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 95 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 57 to 62. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 94. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 56 to

62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 56 91 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 92 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 92 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 59 94 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 61 93 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to

67. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 92 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 64 92 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 63 92 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 92 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 59 92 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 61 92 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 92 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to 64.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 94. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to

65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 92 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 59 92 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 61 92 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 61 92 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 92 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 64 92 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to

66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 60 92 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 60 93 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 97. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds in

the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 95 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 61 94 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 95 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 61 to

67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 61 92 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 61 93 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 94 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 69 94 71 94 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 68 94 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 64 95 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 64 94 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 65 92 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 85 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 53 90 53 93 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 66 87 67 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows

62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 94 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 64 89 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 68 92 69 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 75 to 83 at

5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 92 48 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 30 68 32 74 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 52 85 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 43 69 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 54 86 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 86 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 76 to 82 at

5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...

72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 68 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 49 76 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 75 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to

61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs

75 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 87 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 53 74 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 45 73 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 54 82 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 45 87 44 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to

58 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Near

the crest, haze through the day. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 50 to

57 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 95 at 5000 feet...

75 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...57 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65 at

5000 feet...56 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...

74 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 56 78 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 61 94 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 65 94 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 63 94 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, breezy. Lows 56 to 66.

West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 59 81 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 55 86 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 88 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 80 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 87 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 67 91 68 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Breezy. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 69 102 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 67 102 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 68.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 101.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 66 to

76.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 94 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

California City 62 98 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 67 97 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 62 98 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 97 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

