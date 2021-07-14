CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-141100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

62 to 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 67 97 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 69 97 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 60 88 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-141100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. Lows

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 93 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 62 99 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 60 98 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-141100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 94 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 97 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 98 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 62 99 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-141100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows

62 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 108. Lows

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 66 100 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 65 101 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 101 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 70 100 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-141100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Highs

99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 61 99 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 99 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 67 100 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 67 101 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 68 101 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-141100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 70 99 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 71 101 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 71 101 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 67 100 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 67 101 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 68 101 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 65 101 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-141100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 67 100 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 67 101 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 70 101 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 70 101 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 70 101 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 73 101 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-141100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 97 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 68 99 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 70 101 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-141100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 99 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 68 101 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 69 101 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 70 104 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-141100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 96 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 70 101 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 70 101 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 71 102 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-141100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 78. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78.

Highs 98 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 103 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 77 102 75 99 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 73 104 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 73 104 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 73 101 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-141100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze after

midnight. Cooler. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the

night. Haze after midnight. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 70 93 67 90 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 63 98 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 73 95 70 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-141100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 74 104 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 72 97 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 76 100 73 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-141100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Cooler. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 92 at

5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 90 at 5000 feet...

70 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...

72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 59 102 55 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 44 78 39 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 62 93 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 56 78 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 64 93 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 69 95 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-141100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 89 at 5000 feet...

71 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...

74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 81 at

8000 feet. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 59 76 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 58 83 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 62 83 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-141100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 67 97 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 64 81 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 56 82 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 64 89 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 56 95 53 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-141100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

60 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96 at 5000 feet...79 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...

75 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94 at

5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...

57 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95 at

5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...

59 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 96 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...59 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 66 86 63 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 72 101 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 76 102 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 75 102 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-141100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 66 to 76. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 69 88 65 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 65 92 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 63 95 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-141100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 68 86 65 82 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 60 92 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 76 99 73 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-141100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 107.

Lows 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 108. Lows

77 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 83 109 80 107 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 79 109 75 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-141100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105.

Lows 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

73 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 79 99 76 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 75 101 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 78 99 75 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 73 100 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 72 99 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

