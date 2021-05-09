CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

805 FPUS56 KHNX 090601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-091100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 89 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 61 88 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 59 85 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-091100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows

54 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 58 87 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 56 89 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 55 89 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-091100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 87 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 54 89 52 92 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 88 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 54 88 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-091100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 56 to

63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 89 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 57 89 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 56 89 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 60 89 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-091100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 55 to

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 54 89 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 55 89 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 55 89 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 53 89 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 55 88 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-091100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 58 to

65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 56 86 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 58 88 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 58 89 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 88 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 55 88 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 56 88 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 88 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-091100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 54 88 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 54 89 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 55 88 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 55 88 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 87 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 57 87 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-091100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 93. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 54 87 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 54 88 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-091100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 57 to

63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 56 89 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 55 89 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 57 90 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-091100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 98. Lows 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 55 88 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 55 88 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 56 89 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-091100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 65 86 65 87 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 60 88 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 58 88 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 58 88 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 60 86 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-091100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 78 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 47 81 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 58 78 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-091100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 58 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 57 88 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 55 81 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 60 83 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-091100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 74 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 27 60 26 64 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 45 75 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 34 56 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 47 76 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 51 75 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-091100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 82 at

5000 feet...61 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 57 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 40 65 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 42 63 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-091100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 45 77 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 45 63 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 38 62 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 47 70 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 38 74 38 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-091100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to

63 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...40 to

45 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...

64 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

46 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...

66 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 67 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 44 64 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 52 81 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 55 81 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 55 80 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-091100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 68 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 47 73 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 45 77 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-091100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 68 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 74 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 56 81 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-091100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 81 to 91. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 61. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds in the

evening becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 64.

Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 89 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 55 91 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-091100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to 59. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. North winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 55 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 60 83 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

California City 52 87 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 58 84 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 52 88 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 53 86 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

