CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021

_____

656 FPUS56 KHNX 120601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-121100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 52 84 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 54 82 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 51 80 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-121100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

49. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 48 82 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 48 84 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 47 84 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-121100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 81 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 82 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 82 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 82 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 47 82 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-121100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 81. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 50 84 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 48 85 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 49 83 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 53 83 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-121100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

43 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 83 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 47 84 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 48 84 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 48 84 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 48 85 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 48 83 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-121100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 76 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 81 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 53 80 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 52 83 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 52 84 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 50 83 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 50 83 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 50 83 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 49 83 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-121100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

44 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 82 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 50 83 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 49 84 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 51 83 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 50 83 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 51 82 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 53 83 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-121100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 79. Lows

42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 48 83 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 48 83 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-121100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 50 85 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 49 85 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 51 86 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-121100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

46 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 50 83 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 50 84 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 51 85 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-121100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

51 to 57. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 79. Lows

45 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 59 82 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 55 84 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 53 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 53 84 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 53 82 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-121100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 71 to

81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 49 72 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 43 76 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 54 72 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-121100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 73 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 53 82 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 52 77 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 57 79 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-121100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 68 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 67 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 22 57 20 51 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 41 72 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 30 52 29 45 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 43 72 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 46 73 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-121100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 54 34 51 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 36 62 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 38 61 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-121100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 43 to

51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 41 73 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 42 60 40 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 35 59 32 56 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 45 67 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 36 72 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-121100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...38 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...57 to

63 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to

58 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 31 to 38 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 41 62 40 58 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 49 80 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 51 79 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 51 78 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-121100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 36 to 46. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 57 to

67. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 46 66 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 43 70 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 41 74 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-121100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 45 64 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 39 69 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 50 76 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-121100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 58. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 50 to 58. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 44 to 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

71 to 81. Lows 44 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 55 87 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 51 88 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-121100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 55. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Below the passes, northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

42 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 56 80 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

California City 48 84 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 53 82 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 48 84 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 48 84 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather