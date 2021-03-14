CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 39 65 40 56 / 0 0 40 30

Avenal 41 63 42 54 / 0 0 40 30

San Luis Reservoir 41 61 43 54 / 0 0 70 30

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

38 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 38 62 41 55 / 0 0 70 30

Mendota 38 64 40 56 / 0 0 60 30

Firebaugh 37 64 40 56 / 0 0 60 30

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 65 to 71. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 62 40 54 / 0 0 70 40

Merced 36 62 40 56 / 0 0 70 40

Chowchilla 37 62 40 53 / 0 0 70 50

Madera 38 63 40 53 / 0 0 70 50

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 48. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 38 64 41 56 / 0 0 40 40

Five Points 38 65 41 56 / 0 0 50 40

NAS Lemoore 38 64 42 56 / 0 0 40 40

Kettleman City 41 64 43 56 / 0 0 40 40

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44. Light winds in the evening becoming northwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 38 64 41 56 / 0 0 60 50

Caruthers 38 64 42 55 / 0 0 50 50

Lemoore 38 64 42 56 / 0 0 50 50

Hanford 38 64 42 56 / 0 0 50 50

Corcoran 37 64 41 54 / 0 0 40 50

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

39 to 44. Light winds in the evening becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 41 60 40 50 / 0 0 70 60

Clovis 40 64 42 53 / 0 0 60 60

Fresno 40 64 42 53 / 0 0 60 60

Sanger 38 64 41 53 / 0 0 60 60

Reedley 38 63 41 53 / 0 0 60 70

Selma 39 64 42 54 / 0 0 60 60

Kingsburg 38 64 42 53 / 0 0 50 60

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44. Light winds in the evening becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

38 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 38 63 40 53 / 0 0 60 70

Visalia 38 64 43 54 / 0 0 50 60

Exeter 38 64 42 52 / 0 0 40 70

Tulare 38 64 42 53 / 0 0 40 60

Lindsay 38 63 41 52 / 0 0 40 70

Porterville 39 64 41 51 / 0 0 30 60

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 36 64 40 55 / 0 0 40 50

Allensworth 36 64 40 54 / 0 0 40 60

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 37 65 40 56 / 0 0 30 50

Wasco 37 66 41 55 / 0 0 30 60

Buttonwillow 38 67 42 56 / 0 0 30 50

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 49 to

55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

43 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 37 64 41 53 / 0 0 30 60

McFarland 38 65 41 54 / 0 0 30 60

Shafter 38 66 42 55 / 0 0 30 60

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

43 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 46 63 46 51 / 0 0 20 40

Bakersfield 42 65 45 53 / 0 0 20 60

Arvin 41 65 41 53 / 0 0 0 50

Lamont 40 65 42 53 / 0 0 20 60

Mettler 41 64 41 51 / 0 0 0 50

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 36 55 33 43 / 0 0 80 70

Oakhurst 30 59 30 45 / 0 0 80 80

Auberry 40 54 35 43 / 0 0 70 70

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 51. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 39 64 39 50 / 0 0 40 70

Springville 38 57 37 45 / 0 0 40 60

Tule River Reservation 42 60 40 47 / 0 0 30 60

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SUNDAY TO 5 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Over higher elevations, gusts up

to 60 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 3 below.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Highs 30 to 37 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

7 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 18 to 24 at

5000 feet...9 to 15 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

7 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Highs

40 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 33 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to

56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 33 51 26 36 / 0 0 70 80

Tuolumne Meadows 10 45 8 29 / 0 0 60 90

Wawona 28 53 23 39 / 0 0 70 80

Devils Postpile 20 38 16 23 / 0 0 60 90

Bass Lake 29 54 27 40 / 0 0 70 80

Hetch Hetchy 34 53 28 39 / 0 0 80 80

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SUNDAY TO 5 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of snow. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 18 to 26 at 5000 feet...8 to

14 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...

17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 33 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 23 40 18 25 / 0 0 60 80

Shaver Lake 23 45 22 32 / 0 0 60 80

Lake Wishon 25 46 21 31 / 0 0 50 80

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SUNDAY TO 5 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Near the

crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow...chance of rain...

a 50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...15 to

21 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then slight chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Chance of snow

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 19 to 25 at 5000 feet...8 to

16 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 28 57 25 42 / 0 0 40 70

Grant Grove 26 46 22 32 / 0 0 50 80

Lodgepole 20 45 19 31 / 0 0 40 80

Camp Nelson 28 50 28 36 / 0 0 30 70

Johnsondale 19 54 22 40 / 0 0 30 70

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Windy. No snow accumulation. Highs 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Near the crest,

chance of snow in the evening. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow likely after midnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...19 to

25 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy, colder. Chance of snow

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

17 to 24 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...

26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to

48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 28 44 24 30 / 0 0 20 70

Kernville 33 61 35 46 / 0 0 20 60

Lake Isabella 36 61 38 45 / 0 0 20 60

Weldon 36 61 38 45 / 0 0 0 60

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

34 to 44. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 25 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 33 49 30 35 / 0 0 0 60

Tehachapi 32 52 32 38 / 0 0 0 60

Twin Oaks 28 56 30 43 / 0 0 0 60

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 31 51 30 37 / 0 0 20 60

Frazier Park 26 56 27 40 / 0 0 0 60

Grapevine 36 58 36 45 / 0 0 0 50

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 41. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy. Highs 62 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Windy. Lows

38 to 44. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. No snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs

46 to 56. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 29 to 35. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70.

Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

40 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 38 69 42 53 / 0 0 0 40

Ridgecrest 34 70 40 55 / 0 0 0 30

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 41. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Windy. Lows

36 to 44. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows 29 to 35. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

38 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 41 64 45 48 / 0 0 0 30

California City 34 67 39 51 / 0 0 0 40

Mojave 38 64 40 48 / 0 0 0 50

Edwards AFB 35 67 40 50 / 0 0 0 40

Rosamond 35 67 39 50 / 0 0 0 50

