CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-220000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 40 71 / 0 0 0

Avenal 62 41 69 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 63 44 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-220000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 71. Lows

37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 40 68 / 0 0 0

Mendota 64 38 70 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 64 37 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-220000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 63 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 37 68 / 0 0 0

Merced 62 36 68 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 37 68 / 0 0 0

Madera 62 38 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-220000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 39 71 / 0 0 0

Five Points 64 38 71 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 63 37 70 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 63 40 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-220000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

Highs 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 63 37 70 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 63 37 69 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 63 37 70 / 0 0 0

Hanford 63 36 69 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 63 36 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-220000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 41 66 / 0 0 0

Clovis 62 40 69 / 0 0 0

Fresno 63 40 69 / 0 0 0

Sanger 63 38 69 / 0 0 0

Reedley 63 37 69 / 0 0 0

Selma 63 38 69 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 37 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-220000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

36 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 37 69 / 0 0 0

Visalia 63 36 69 / 0 0 0

Exeter 63 39 69 / 0 0 0

Tulare 63 37 69 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 39 69 / 0 0 0

Porterville 63 40 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-220000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 34 69 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 63 35 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-220000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 36 70 / 0 0 0

Wasco 65 36 71 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 37 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-220000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds in the evening

becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 63 36 70 / 0 0 0

McFarland 64 36 71 / 0 0 0

Shafter 65 38 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-220000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 71. Lows

38 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 60 46 67 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 65 41 71 / 0 0 0

Arvin 65 39 71 / 0 0 0

Lamont 65 39 71 / 0 0 0

Mettler 64 41 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-220000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

35 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 39 64 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 58 33 66 / 0 0 0

Auberry 55 42 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-220000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 40 70 / 0 0 0

Springville 58 40 65 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 60 44 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-220000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Over higher elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 40 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 60 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. East winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 37 at

5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

28 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...

16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 51 37 58 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 43 13 49 / 0 0 0

Wawona 54 32 62 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 37 21 43 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 54 33 62 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 54 38 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-220000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to

56 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 26 48 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 27 55 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 46 29 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-220000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 62 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Over higher elevations, east winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 31 63 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 45 32 54 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 45 23 53 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 52 33 60 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 56 23 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-220000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65 at

5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

54 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...24 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 47 32 56 / 0 0 0

Kernville 62 35 70 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 62 38 70 / 0 0 0

Weldon 61 38 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-220000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 55 to 65. East winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 38 59 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 52 35 60 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 59 32 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-220000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 55 to 65. East winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 50 37 58 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 53 29 61 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 58 39 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-220000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the north with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

34 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 39 70 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 63 35 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-220000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

32 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

33 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 58 44 65 / 0 0 0

California City 62 34 69 / 0 0 0

Mojave 60 38 67 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 62 33 69 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 32 69 / 0 0 0

