CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Martin Luther King Jr Day, Monday night, and

Tuesday.

CAZ179-181200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 45. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 64 to

69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 45 72 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 46 69 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 48 69 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-181200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 67. Lows 32 to

39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 69 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 41 69 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 41 69 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-181200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening shifting

to the northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 67. East winds 20 to 30 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

33 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 41 69 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 41 68 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 41 68 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 42 67 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-181200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 64 to

69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 44 69 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 42 69 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 42 69 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 45 69 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-181200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 63 to

68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 41 68 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 41 67 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 41 68 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 41 68 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 40 67 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-181200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening increasing to northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 67. East winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 48 67 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 46 67 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 45 67 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 43 67 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 43 67 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 43 67 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 43 67 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-181200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 43 67 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 41 67 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 44 67 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 42 67 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 43 67 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 45 67 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-181200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 64 to

69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 38 67 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 39 67 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-181200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 39 69 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 40 68 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 40 68 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-181200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

37 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 60. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 40 67 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 41 67 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 41 68 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-181200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 69.

Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 60. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 53 64 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 46 68 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 44 69 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 43 69 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 44 67 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-181200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 7 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 70. North

winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast

winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 64. East winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 80 mph in the morning decreasing to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 67 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 41 69 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 49 64 40 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-181200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 45. East winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

48 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of

snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 46 69 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 46 64 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 51 68 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-181200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 7 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy, colder. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 62 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Strong winds. Colder. Lows 25 to

35 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the evening increasing to

40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 95 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings around 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Strong winds. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to

around 100 mph. Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet. East winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Over

higher elevations, southeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings near zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Highs 52 to

58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Colder. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet. Lows 23 to 32 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 45 61 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 16 43 4 32 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 39 64 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 27 38 14 27 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 39 66 30 54 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 63 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-181200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 7 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph

in the morning. Gusts up to 55 mph. Over higher elevations, gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 80 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings

around 11 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Strong winds. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

30 to 39 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 85 mph...northeast 35 to 50 mph with gusts to around

90 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

11 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. East winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 35 51 20 39 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 38 59 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 36 55 22 42 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-181200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings

around 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Strong winds. Colder. Highs 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph...northeast 35 to 50 mph with gusts

to around 85 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings

around 7 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. East winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent. Highs 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet. Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 21 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 37 63 23 48 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 40 56 27 46 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 30 53 17 40 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 41 61 29 48 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 29 65 19 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-181200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 53 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 24 to 32 at

5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 54 to

60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 41 57 31 43 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 41 70 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 45 70 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 45 68 39 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-181200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 1 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 57 to 67.

Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 43. East

winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. East winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 52 to

62. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 46 60 39 49 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 38 62 33 49 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 36 67 30 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-181200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 1 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66. East

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 34 to 44.

Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. East winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 52 to

62. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers and slight chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 46 59 35 47 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 35 60 28 49 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 46 65 40 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-181200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 1 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 72. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 43. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 51 to 59. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning decreasing to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 57 to

67. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highs 47 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 42 70 38 57 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 39 71 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-181200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 1 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 71.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 42. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 51 to 59. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 58 to

68. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 65 45 53 / 0 0 0 0

California City 37 69 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 42 67 38 55 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 35 69 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 34 69 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

